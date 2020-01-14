Vanessa Hudgens Hits the Red Carpet After Austin Butler Split in Outrageous Feathered Look

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 7:58 PM

Vanessa Hudgens

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

What breakup? 

Vanessa Hudgens looked as if she didn't have a care in the world while walking the red carpet at the Bad Boys for Life premiere, which took place just hours after it was revealed that she and Austin Butler had split. You'd never know V.Hudg felt the least bit heartbroken as she strutted her stuff in an Old Hollywood-inspired ensemble. 

The actress' glamorous white gown featured a long train with feathers and rhinestones. Stylist Jason Bolden, hair guru Chad Wood, makeup artist Allan Avendaño and colorist Cassondra Kaeding helped bring Hudgens' look together effortlessly. 

Better off single? It certainly seems like it! 

Vanessa stars in the blockbuster movie alongside Will SmithMartin LawrenceCharles Melton and Alexander Ludwig

Photos

Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler's Cutest Pics

The High School Musical alum and her actor beau were together for nearly nine years leading up to their surprising split. Though they've yet to comment publicly on going their separate ways, fans speculated the worst when the typically inseparable couple spent the holidays apart

Catch Vanessa in Bad Boys for Life when it hits theaters on Jan. 17. 

