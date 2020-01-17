Flashback: See Justin Timberlake, Sandra Bullock and More Stars at the 2010 SAG Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 4:00 AM

SAG 10 Years Ago - The cast of Glee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A lot can change in a decade.

In the 10 years that have passed by, shows like 30 Rock and Mad Men have gone off the air and it seems studios are no longer drawn to gritty dramas set in the Middle East or the wild wild west, like True Grit or The Hurt Locker. Instead, the Outstanding Performance by a Cast category for the 2020 SAG Awards is composed of dark comedies and dramas. 

One of the only similarities between the films from 2010 is that Quentin Tarantinoonce again has a film nominated. 

As for television, many of the beloved shows that were nominated are no longer on the air. 30 RockMediumDexterMad Men and more groundbreaking series have since said goodbye to their devoted fans, leaving way for other shows. Now, the programs that reign supreme come from streaming services and cable shows alike, including Handmaid's TaleStranger Things and Big Little Lies

Despite all the changes, dozens of celebrities from 2010 are nominees 10-years later: Nicole KidmanBrad Pitt, the list can go on. 

To see which stars continue to deliver showstopping performances and reminisce about time's past, check out the gallery below!

SAG 10 Years Ago - Dianna Agron, Cory Monteith

ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Dianna Agron & Cory Monteith

Who else was team #Quinn&Finn?

SAG 10 Years Ago - Christoph Waltz, Diane Kruger

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Christoph Waltz & Diane Kruger

The Inglorious Bastards stars and their trophies shared an intimate and adorable moment. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Mindy Kaling

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

This dress can easily take the wearer from Late Night to date night. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Lea Michele

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lea Michele

The Glee star turned heads in this gorgeous blue dress.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Livia Giuggioli, Colin Firth

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Livia Giuggioli & Colin Firth

The now-separated husband and wife made an appearance on the star-studded red carpet. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Joshua Jackson & Diane Kruger

The Dawson's Creek star stepped aside to let Diane have her full moment in the spotlight. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Ariel Winter

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ariel Winter

The then-11-year-old made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet in her green gown. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Drew Barrymore

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore

She looked like a (Charlie'sAngel fell from heaven in this navy blue dress.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Penelope Cruz

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

The little black dress is a wardrobe staple for a reason. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Gabourey Sidibe, MoNique

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Gabourey Sidibe & Mo'Nique

The Precious stars once again reunited on the SAGs stage.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Inglourious Basterds cast

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Inglourious Bastards Cast

If anyone deserved a round of applause it was this star-studded cast. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Justin Timberlake, Kate Hudson

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake & Kate Hudson

Two of Hollywood's biggest stars took to the stage to present one of the show's awards.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeff Bridges & Matt Damon

The True Grit stars reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards

SAG 10 Years Ago - The cast of Mad Men

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mad Men Cast

No caption needed.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Sophia Loren, Alec Baldwin

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sophia Loren & Alec Baldwin

The iconic Hollywood actress was offered a helping hand by the 30 Rock star.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Sandra Bullock, Betty White

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock & Betty White

Here's a Proposal: These two stars join forces for another movie. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Stanley Tucci, Anna Kendrick

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Stanley Tucci & Anna Kendrick

The Pitch Perfect and Devil Wears Prada stars joined together to present Drew Barrymore with her much-deserved award.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Cuba Gooding, Christina Applegate

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cuba Gooding Jr. & Christina Applegate

This is too good(ing) to ignore.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Jeremy Renner, Brian Geraghty, Anthony Mackie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jeremy Renner, Brian Geraghty & Anthony Mackie

The Hurt Locker stars gathered for an impressive photo-opp. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman, Alec Baldwin

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman & Alec Baldwin

Worlds collided when the Shameless, Desperate Housewives and 30 Rock stars stopped for a chat.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Jennifer Carpenter, Michael C. Hall

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Carpenter & Michael C. Hall

There was much reason for the Dexter stars to celebrate that night. Not only was Michael nominated for Best Actor, he was also in remission from Hodgkin's lymphoma

SAG 10 Years Ago - The cast of Glee

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cast of Glee

In their show, they may have played a group of misfits and outcasts, but in real life these stars were anything but. 

SAG 10 Years Ago - Meryl Streep and actor Jon Hamm

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Meryl Streep & Jon Hamm

Even someone as famous as Jon Hamm can be starstruck when in the presence of Meryl Streep.

SAG 10 Years Ago - Marion Cotillard, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Women of Nine

Not only were these women featured in Nine, but also Daniel Day LewisJudi Dench and Fergie. Talk about a star-studded cast!

SAG 10 Years Ago - Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

We are "obsessed" with this red carpet appearance.

