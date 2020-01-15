Bearaby's Gorgeous Weighted Blanket Looks Like a Luxury Throw

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

People, we have a new obsession, and its name is Bearaby.

More specifically, its name is The Tree Napper from Bearaby, and it's a weighted blanket that may just change your life. Or at the very least, it'll change your sleep.

First, the science. According to medical research, sleeping under weight has therapeutic benefits linked to the concept of Deep Touch Therapy. It can increase serotonin, which regulates sleep, relaxation, mood, memory and learning. Serotonin converts into Melotonin, which helps the body relax and sleep. And surely you've heard of cortisol, also known as the stress hormone. Sleeping with a weighted blanket helps to decrease cortisol levels, too, so you feel less anxious. Sleeping under weight can help improve sleep cycles, lower stress and increase your happiness.