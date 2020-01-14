Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s $12 Million New York City Penthouse

How the other side lives!

There are a few perks that come with being one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. One of those perks is beautiful homes, and Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to the life of luxury. Jennifer's home is being featured as one of the deals on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The Silver Linings Playbook actress purchased a gorgeous New York penthouse in 2016 on the Upper East Side at the top of The Laurel.

Jennifer originally purchased the home for $15.6 million before listing it for $15.45 million in July of 2019, and then dropping it $14.25 million. Now, the home has once again gone down to $12 Million. No doubt Jennifer wanted a new place before settling down with new husband Cooke Maroney in October.

The home is located in a 30-floor condominium and is 3,000-square-foot with two-floor outdoor terraces. Not to mention bright and airy spaces inside and beautiful outdoor spaces overlooking the city. The place boasts three bedrooms, five baths plus, full-time doorman, gym, pool, sauna, screening room and, of course, her own private storage.