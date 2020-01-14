Go Inside Jennifer Lawrence’s $12 Million New York City Penthouse

Compass Realty
by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 4:38 PM
How the other side lives!
There are a few perks that come with being one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. One of those perks is beautiful homes, and Jennifer Lawrence is no stranger to the life of luxury. Jennifer's home is being featured as one of the deals on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The Silver Linings Playbook actress purchased a gorgeous New York penthouse in 2016 on the Upper East Side at the top of The Laurel.
Jennifer originally purchased the home for $15.6 million before listing it for $15.45 million in July of 2019, and then dropping it $14.25 million. Now, the home has once again gone down to $12 Million. No doubt Jennifer wanted a new place before settling down with new husband Cooke Maroney in October.
The home is located in a 30-floor condominium and is 3,000-square-foot with two-floor outdoor terraces. Not to mention bright and airy spaces inside and beautiful outdoor spaces overlooking the city. The place boasts three bedrooms, five baths plus, full-time doorman, gym, pool, sauna, screening room and, of course, her own private storage.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside her gorgeous east coast penthouse.
A beautiful spacious living room perfect for memorizing scripts.
Who wouldn't want a quaint kitchen overlooking the skyline of the city?!
The dining room provides the perfect space for entertaining many Hollywood celebrities, or a quiet night in with the hubby.
The listing calls this beautiful master bedroom "unusually large." The only unusual thing we see is why anyone would ever leave!
This gorgeously green backyard boasts "amazing views of the city and Hudson River" as just one of its many perks.
If you're looking for a place that comes with it's own "outdoor kitchen, fireplace with pergola and built-in pingpong table," well look no further.
So if anyone's in the market for a new dream home, you found it!
