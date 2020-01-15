Emilia Clarke Reveals the Clinique Products She Can't Live Without

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Can we see your ID—your Clinique iD?

Pop culture fans easily know Emilia Clarke as a Hollywood actress who lights up the screen and red carpet with her beauty. Now, the Game of Thrones star is adding another title to her resume: She's officially Clinique's first Global Brand Ambassador for skincare and makeup.

"I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Emilia shared in a statement. "I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products. Not only is Clinique timeless, but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin—no matter what their skin concern is."

In fact, the actress will share her own unique skin care journey with the social campaign #iDYourself highlighting the Clinique iD collection.

So what products does Emilia love from the iconic beauty brand? We're so glad you asked! Take a look below and get ready to shop!