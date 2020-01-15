EXCLUSIVE!

Teresa Giudice Confronts Margaret Josephs After Not Being Invited to Brunch on RHONJ

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 15, 2020 7:00 AM

Teresa Giudice is not known for her subtlety.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey personality confronts co-star Margaret Josephs in this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode, which finds the women at Jackie Goldschneider's Hampton home in the aftermath of Mother's Day brunch.

Of the Housewives present—Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania, in addition to Teresa, Margaret and Jackie—only Teresa missed the event, since Margaret hosted it and declined to invite her. With ally Danielle Staub's now-infamous hair pull not far enough in hindsight, Margaret scratched Teresa's name from the guest list but brought an extra party favor to the beach for her, anyway.

"The truth is, you have you choose the difference between right and wrong," Margaret tells Melissa at the start of today's clip. "And there comes a point in time that you cannot be associated with a certain type of person."

Teresa pulls up to the shore house soon after wielding similar conviction and wasting no time. "Thank you for inviting me," she says, pulling Jackie into an embrace upon entry before turning to Margaret from across the room. "And Margaret, thank you for not inviting me."

Here's What the RHONJ Cast Really Thinks About Teresa Giudice Throwing Water on Jennifer Aydin

Margaret criticizes the "hot and heavy" approach while Melissa enthusiastically suggests they "open a f--king bottle of wine," but Teresa doesn't let either comment stand in her way. "I mean we're all in the same friend group, so everybody else was invited but me," she continues. "We're friends. I was supposed to be invited to your house."

Margaret airs her thoughts on Teresa's response in a confessional interview, asking the camera why her cast mate neglected to call or text her following the Danielle incident if she was going to be this upset about brunch.  In the moment, she just tells Teresa they'll "talk about it" and informs her about the "goodie bag" upstairs. Teresa isn't interested in "a f--king goodie bag," and we suspect Margaret knew that already.

Watch the drama unfold tonight, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

