Meghan Markle Jets Off to Vancouver in Style Amid Royal Family Drama

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 2:16 PM
The Duchess of Sussex has left the building.
After a long few weeks of family turmoil amidst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, it seems Meghan is taking a little time to enjoy herself in Vancouver. "Meghan took a seaplane out of Victoria Harbour," a source confirmed to E! News. "Archie was not with her. She is going to Vancouver."
The Sun published photos of Meghan arriving in Vancouver wearing a stylish Barbour Epler coat and a pair of Le Chameau "Jameson" quilted boots, which she paired with a Cuyana classic leather tote. She is expected to be joined by Prince Harry and Archie later this week. In their initial announcement to the public about their shocking exit, Prince Harry and Meghan stated that they would be splitting their time in North America. Something Queen Elizabeth II also echoed in her statement about the move.
"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK," she explained in her official statement.
"These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days," the statement continued.
The couples decision came as a bit of a surprise to many members of the royal family, and many reports of turmoil within have been swirling around. Including issues between Prince Harry and his brother Prince William. However, the two released a rare joint statement to put an end the tabloid fodder.
"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," their statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."
Regardless of the details still being worked out, it looks like with Meghan's latest trip, they're ready to call Canada home sweet home!
