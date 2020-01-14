EXCLUSIVE!

Alexander Ludwig & Charles Melton Reveal What It's Really Like Working With Will Smith

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 1:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Will Smith is just as awesome as you think he is.

On Tuesday, Smith's Bad Boys for Life co-stars Charles Melton and Alexander Ludwig stopped by Daily Pop and couldn't help but gush about the 51-year-old A-lister.

"Will Smith, I was a huge fan growing up," the Riverdale actor first shared. "He was one of my role models and I idolized his work in everything. Working with him was very, very surreal."

Unsurprisingly, Ludwig had similar sentiments to share as he added that Smith is "consummate professional."

"We grew up watching the Bad Boys movies and knowing so much about Will's life," the Vikings star added. "He's so humble and welcoming and we really just created this amazing family on the set. And I'm so grateful for that, he's truly just a total beast."

Apparently, Smith was even Santa Claus-esque on set as he frequently gifted the cast with presents.

"It was like Christmas every week," Melton dished.

Watch

Will Smith Bares All For Colonoscopy Video

"It was insane," Ludwig further explained. "I mean, you'd go into your trailer and he'd have three other gifts—I still have the Apple TV that he got me!"

Per Melton, this generosity "boosted the morale" while filming the third Bad Boys film. While the two actors were clearly impressed by the Aladdin star, they were also thrilled to have worked with Martin Lawrence.

Since Bad Boys for Life is somewhat "a comeback" for Lawrence, Ludwig admitted to having missed the 54-year-old comedian's "voice."

"He's just so incredible, and got the biggest heart," the Hunger Games alum noted. "They're just amazing."

As for what's next for the Bad Boys franchise? Be sure to hear Melton and Ludwig's takes on that in the full interview above!

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Daily Pop , Will Smith , , Exclusives , Celebrities , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.