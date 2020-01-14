Aly Raisman Announces She Will Not Compete in 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Aly Raisman has confirmed that she will not be competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The gymnastics star and two-time Olympian took to social media on Tuesday to react to rumors about her retirement. In her statement, the 25-year-old athlete told her fans that, just before the holidays, she received a call from her mom, who said she was "watching news of my retirement scroll across her TV screen." The news report had also stated that Raisman wouldn't be competing in the Olympics this summer.

"It's true I'm not going to be competing in Tokyo," Raisman wrote in her statement on Instagram Tuesday, adding that she was caught off guard by the news report.

Raisman went on to reflect on her Olympic journey, telling her followers that the Rio Olympics and London Olympics "feel like yesterday."

"The past 10 years have been such a whirlwind that I haven't really processed all that has happened, and sometimes I wonder if I ever will," Raisman wrote.