Justin Chambers Opens Up About Difficult Decision to Part Ways With Grey's Anatomy

Justin Chambers is looking forward to this next chapter in his life.

Page Six caught up with the former Grey's Anatomy star on Monday afternoon, where he revealed he's "excited" to see what the future holds for him after leaving the hit ABC show. While waiting for his car at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the actor said he's most looking forward for "life, family, love and friendship."

But as excited as the father-of-five is, he's also going to miss the cast and the fans of the medical drama. When the paparazzi asked him if it was a difficult decision to leave the show, he responded, "Of course, anywhere that you spend 15 years, it's a big chunk of your life."

Of course, his departure from the series—his last episode already aired—allows him the chance to spread his wings and try new things. He said that he doesn't have any imminent plans but expressed interest in taking on a more behind-the-scenes role, like producing documentaries. Until then, the 49-year-old said hes indulging in the luxury of being able to take things "one day at a time."