Watch Ayesha Curry Surprise Her Kids With the Most "Rainbowtastic" Playroom

Pottery Barn Kids
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 11:24 AM
Pottery Barn Kids
In the game of parenting, Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry just scored big time!
To help kick off 2020 in style, the famous parents decided to surprise their kids with a little makeover inside their home.
How does a brand-new playroom sound for a brand-new year?
In a video posted on YouTube, Ayesha teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem to create a playroom that is nothing short of "rainbowtastic."
"This is perfect," Ayesha shared before confessing to her kids that she knew about the surprise all along. "I lied to you. I knew she was here for the whole time."
From the mock kitchen and play station to magnet wall and book hooks, there is something for everyone in the spacious room. And if you're wondering if the kids liked it, their faces likely say it all!
"Surprising the Curry's!" Amirah shared on Instagram. "Creating my dream playroom for @ayeshacurry was so magical! But getting to surprise the kids was even better!!!!! Love you @ayeshacurry BEST DAY EVER!!! @potterybarnkids x @flourshop."
As a token of their appreciation, Ayesha's kids including Riley Curry wrote gratitude cards for the designer that read, "Thank you soooooooo much for this playroom you designed for me."
And spoiler alert: They didn't waste any time playing in their matching rainbow outfits.
"@Amirahkassem your new collection is gorgeous! Thank you!!!!!" Ayesha wrote on Instagram.
And for all the parents hoping to recreate the room for their kids, you're in luck! You can shop Amirah's latest collection filled with rainbows, sprinkles, unicorns and smiles online now.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?