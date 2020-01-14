Watch Ayesha Curry Surprise Her Kids With the Most "Rainbowtastic" Playroom

In the game of parenting, Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry just scored big time!

To help kick off 2020 in style, the famous parents decided to surprise their kids with a little makeover inside their home.

How does a brand-new playroom sound for a brand-new year?

In a video posted on YouTube, Ayesha teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem to create a playroom that is nothing short of "rainbowtastic."

"This is perfect," Ayesha shared before confessing to her kids that she knew about the surprise all along. "I lied to you. I knew she was here for the whole time."