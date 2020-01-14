YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Reveals Her Late Son's Organs Have Saved 2 Lives

Brittani Boren Leach recently received a very "bittersweet" call.

The YouTube star, whose infant son Crew passed away in late December, has now revealed that his organs have helped save the lives of two young boys. Brittani took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching message about her son, while also posting a picture from her maternity shoot, taken by photographer Nicole Smith.

"I never got around to posting my maternity pictures with Crew because by the time I got them back, he had already made his VERY fast and furious entrance to the world," Brittani wrote in her message to followers. "I almost didn't take maternity pictures because I was just so 'busy'. I'm glad I did because little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out. And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why."