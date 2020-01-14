YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Reveals Her Late Son's Organs Have Saved 2 Lives

Instagram
Brittani Boren Leach recently received a very "bittersweet" call.
The YouTube star, whose infant son Crew passed away in late December, has now revealed that his organs have helped save the lives of two young boys. Brittani took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching message about her son, while also posting a picture from her maternity shoot, taken by photographer Nicole Smith.
"I never got around to posting my maternity pictures with Crew because by the time I got them back, he had already made his VERY fast and furious entrance to the world," Brittani wrote in her message to followers. "I almost didn't take maternity pictures because I was just so 'busy'. I'm glad I did because little did I know, he would spend more time in my belly than he did out. And while he was here he wanted to be with his Mama as much as possible. Now I know why."
"We got the bittersweet call a few days ago, that his liver saved the life of a 1 year old boy, and his heart saved the life of 7 month old boy,' Brittani continued. "He would be 4 months old today, and every fiber of my being misses him every single second of the day."
Brittani said that she has "peace" knowing that Crew "was THE miracle that another family prayed for."
"In three short months he has touched and changed more lives than most in their lifetime, and despite the pain, I'm so proud God chose me to be his Mother," Brittani concluded her post.
Brittani's husband, Jeff Leach, previously spoke out about donating Crew's organs in a post on Facebook.
"We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew's organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need," Jeff wrote online in December. "Crew fought bravely, so we could spend this time together. We're so blessed to have been here with him."
Crew was laid to rest in early January, two weeks after his death.