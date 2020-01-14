Ariana Grande, Amber Rose and More Celebrate NikkieTutorials After She Comes Out As Transgender

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 9:19 AM
After Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a. NikkieTutorials, came out as transgender on Monday, several celebrities took to social media to show the YouTube star some love.
Ariana Grande, for instance, shared a series of emojis, including several hearts, underneath Nikkie's latest post. Lena Dunham did, as well. However, these stars weren't the only ones to praise the social celeb. Amber Rose, Whitney Cummings, Tess Holliday and Maddie Ziegler all did, as well.
"So proud and happy for you," Amber wrote in the comments section.
"So happy you can finally live your truth," Tess added.
Many of Nikkie's fellow YouTubers also left messages.
"Ilysm," Patrick Starrr wrote in the comments section.
"Good for you!" Cydnee Black added.
On Monday, the 25-year-old beauty guru posted a YouTube video titled "I'm Coming Out."
"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taken away from me," she said in the video. "So today, I am taking back my own power and I have to tell you something."
She then explained she "never felt comfortable with labels."
"I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, my own human being without any rules, without any labels, without any restrictions," she continued.
She also said she wanted "to start the year off with the truth" by "finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am."
"When I was younger, I was born in the wrong body, which means that I am transgender," Nikkie later added. "It's so surreal saying this. Filming this video is scary, but it feels so liberating and freeing. I've been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but I could never figure out the timing."
Nikkie then revealed she had been blackmailed by people attempting to "leak" her story to the media. So, she decided to tell her followers on her "own conditions." She also expressed her desire to inspire others.
"You can be you," she said. "You are in charge of how you want to live your life. I am here to openly share that I am transgender, and with this message, I want to inspire little Nikkies around the world, who feel insecure, who feel out of place, who are misunderstood. I hope by me standing up and being free, that it inspired others to do the same."
