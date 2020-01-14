Emmy Rossum Learned Shameless Is Ending...From Twitter

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 14, 2020 8:40 AM

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Showtime

Emmy Rossum found out her TV home of nine years, Shameless, is coming to an end via Twitter.

Rossum, who played eldest Gallagher child Fiona on the Showtime series, took to the social media platform to share her thoughts on the upcoming 11th and final season of the comedy.

"Just learned about Shameless on Twitter! Eleven seasons is ten more than most shows get! Bravo to an incredible run for a wonderful cast and crew," Rossum tweeted.

The Golden Globe nominee left the series at the end of season nine. Fiona took her money (after leaving some to the family) and went out on her own to build a life for herself. There's no word on whether Rossum will return for the new final season, but when she left producers said the door was always open for her to come back.

"The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement after the news was announced at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. "While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn't be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately Shameless conclusion."

Levine told Deadline it was too early to say whether Rossum would return.

"Too early to say. She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn't owe us anything," he said. "She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So, if she surprises us, it would be lovely."

Rossum is currently at work on the Peacock series Angelyne.

"I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make Shameless," executive producer John Wells said in a statement. "It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure!"

Look for the final season of Shameless to air in the summer of 2020.

