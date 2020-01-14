Chrissy Metz's Journey With "Weight Issues" Is About "Progress, Not Perfection"

2020 is Chrissy Metz's year.

She's producing her first movie, working on an upcoming album and, of course, continuing to star on the hit series This Is Us.

In the new cover story of Good Housekeeping, the 39-year-old actress reflects on living life on her terms and shares her tips for turning goals into realities.

From practicing gratitude and meditation to blocking out the haters, Metz has a number of guidelines she tries to follow.

"I will make sure I'm eating what's going to be good for me and not, like, eating in the car and rushing," she says about making her morning as zen as possible. "I didn't realize how much an extra 35, 45 minutes would change my life, but it sets the tone for the whole day. It's like, whatever happens, I'm going to figure out how to react to it in a sane way and not from a place of harried chaos."