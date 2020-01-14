Watch The Bachelor's Peter Weber Hilariously Break Up With Total Strangers

"Breaking up is hard to do," as the old song goes. So, Jimmy Kimmel decided to help Peter Weber get a little practice.

The late-night host sent The Bachelor star to The Grove in Los Angeles and had him "break up" with complete strangers on the escalators. The whole thing went down on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmy Live!.

Sometimes, Weber offered a lengthy explanation for the split.

"I just feel like we've shared so much in these last three seconds," he told one shopper. "It's been, like, an amazing journey for me. So, I want you to know that, but I think I have to let you go now."

Other times, he just boiled it down to a one-liner.

"I think I want to start riding with other people," he told another woman.

While some people laughed off the stunt, others weren't so amused.

"Oh God! That look that he just gave me," a slightly scared Weber said after calling it quits with one escalator rider.