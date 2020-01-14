James Corden's 2020 Resolution Is to Finally Ditch His Spanx

Corden has poked fun at his use of Spanx in the past. According to DailyMail.com, while on the red carpet of the 2016 Met Gala, the host joked to reporters that he was wearing "three pairs of ankle-to-neck Spanx" in order to get into his outfit for fashion's biggest night.

"There are three men waiting for me at the hotel to help me get out of the Spanx," he went on. "I'm going to lie on the ground and they're literally going to roll me out of them."

In his "Carpool Karaoke" with Bruno Mars later that year, Corden joked about the helpful shapewear again.

Pausing their jam session to talk about one specific line in Mars' "Versace On The Floor," Corden said, "Now this line, 'I unzip the back and watch it fall,' is a very romantic way, but when I get home with my wife and she says, 'Can you undo this?' it takes me about, I'm gonna say a good 4 to 6 minutes, in which time all romance is gone."

As he continued, "'Cause there's that little bit at the top that you can't, but then you got the Spanx. You ignored the Spanx in this song. You're not like, 'Peel back your Spanx.'"

As Mars quipped in response, "That's for the remix."

You heard it here first, folks. This year is the year Corden officially bids adieu to his Spanx. TBD if he'll wear a Versace dress on the show that day.