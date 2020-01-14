Why Meghan Markle Didn't Call Into Prince Harry's Meeting With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle decided to sit this one out.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a family summit to discuss the future roles of Meghan and Prince Harry within the monarchy. And while Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles were all in attendance, the Duchess remained back in Canada. However, despite her plans to join, she ultimately "did not call in," according to a palace official. "In the end, the Sussexes decided that it wasn't necessary."

Following the conversation, Her Majesty released a statement acknowledging the "complex matters" her family is working to resolve. "Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," her message began. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."