Blake Lively Is Unrecognizable As a Brunette With Blunt Bangs

Blake Lively, is that you?

On Monday, the mom of three proved that she can rock any hair color with a behind the scenes shot from her upcoming movie The Rhythm Section. Dolled up as her character Stephanie Patrick, Blake shared a steamy picture, where she can be seen rocking a brunette wig and pin-up girl-inspired bangs, to her Instagram.

"#AllTheFilters," she captioned the post, which featured two different pictures of the Gossip Girl alum donning a mesh lingerie set that left little to the imagination with its ladder-like cut-outs. To complete the look, makeup artist Vivian Baker added a swipe of red lipstick to achieve the perfect retro glam.

Blake's followers were quick to compliment her hair transformation, one of which was her sister Robyn Lively. She commented, "Filter schmilter."

In the days leading up to The Rhythm Section's premiere, Blake has been treating her fans to some amazing throwback images from set.