Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite in L.A. One Month After Split

Are Channing Tatum and Jessie J giving things another shot?
A source tells E! News that the former couple, who split almost a month ago, were spotted together over the weekend in Los Angeles. We're told the Magic Mike star and British pop singer spent about 30 minutes perusing the children's section of high-end home furnishing store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon.
"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," the source says. "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."
It's entirely possible, however, that Channing and Jessie were simply out as friends. At the time of their breakup, a source confirmed to E! News that they remained close. What's more, Channing is even dipping his toes back in the dating game on members-only apps like Raya.
"He's been on Raya for a few weeks," a separate insider previously shared. "He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it. He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."
Regardless, if Jessie and Channing are in fact back together, fans shouldn't expect a grand public display of affection confirming their reconciliation. The "Flashlight" songstress recently shut down one outlet after it falsely speculated on the reason behind a cryptic social media post that Jessie shared.
Masatoshi Okauchi/James Shaw/REX/Shutterstock
"The songstress got REAL about her best friend she lost this time last year," she shot back, referencing the death of her close friend and bodyguard. "Lying isn't journalism. They taught you that right?"
Neither star has ever discussed their split publicly.
E! News has reached out to Channing and Jessie's camps for comment.