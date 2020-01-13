Channing Tatum and Jessie J Reunite in L.A. One Month After Split

Are Channing Tatum and Jessie J giving things another shot?

A source tells E! News that the former couple, who split almost a month ago, were spotted together over the weekend in Los Angeles. We're told the Magic Mike star and British pop singer spent about 30 minutes perusing the children's section of high-end home furnishing store Restoration Hardware on Sunday afternoon.

"They were both dressed down in sweats and trying to be low-key," the source says. "No PDA but both were in great moods and together the whole time while giving their opinions on different items."

It's entirely possible, however, that Channing and Jessie were simply out as friends. At the time of their breakup, a source confirmed to E! News that they remained close. What's more, Channing is even dipping his toes back in the dating game on members-only apps like Raya.