Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Wedding Registry Is All About Giving Back

Wedding bells are ringing in Tim Tebow's house!

The countdown is officially on for the football and baseball pro to say "I Do" to Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

But before vows are exchanged and the duo is pronounced husband and wife, it's time to build a wedding registry.

The couple used The Knot Registry for family, friends and wedding guests hoping to celebrate the pair. And while there are some household items from familiar companies like Anthropologie and Williams-Sonoma, giving back takes center stage.

"Tim and I really wanted to use a registry platform that allowed us to add anything and everything for our new home along with the opportunity for our wedding guests to contribute to a charitable organization close to our hearts. The Knot Registry helped us seamlessly create and manage all of our registries—from cash funds and experiences to retail products and charities—in one place," Demi-Leigh shared with E! News exclusively. "It's made it so easy for our guests to find and purchase the exact gifts we want. We have been able to add some wonderful home staples for whipping up South African cuisine and new keto recipes, and also include an option for our guests to donate to the Tim Tebow Foundation."