Super Bowl 2020: How to Enjoy Miami Like an MVP

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The NFL's Super Bowl LIV is nearly here—just shy of three weeks—and will be played at the iconic Hard Rock Stadium in Miami—home of the Dolphins—on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. If you're lucky enough to attend this monumental event in sports history—or get to experience the sheer power of J.Lo during the halftime show—first things first: Do you have your hotel and housing accommodations in order? What about great places to eat, things to do and party places afterwards?

From luxe hotels like The Regency and Icon Brickell to fine eats like Santorini and Pane & Vino to the hottest tourist attractions like the Wynwood cycle party bar crawl and the Miami South Beach Art Deco walking tour, we've handpicked a slew of hotel deals, reservation-ready restaurants and the coolest sightseeing places to check out during your stay so you can have the most fabulous Miami experience.

Check out our picks below.