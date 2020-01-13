Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel Surprise Fans With Reunion

Mon., Jan. 13, 2020

Ba-ba-doo…

Southern Charm fans were treated to a big surprise this weekend when two co-stars reunited and posted a photo together on social media.

If you didn't already guess, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel were the unexpected duo who came together and attended a special event in Charleston, South Carolina.

"I'm nobody's Bond girl," Kathryn shared on social media while posing next to the father of her children.

Given their bumpy history, fans were surprised to see the two hanging out together. In fact, many took to social media and asked for some clarification as to where things stand. Thomas set the record straight by responding to one Twitter follower.

"We're doing some things together because it makes the kids very happy to see us getting along," he wrote. "And in this matter, our interests are perfectly aligned."

As to whether or not they are back together, Thomas said "no."

This isn't the first time the pair has reunited since they experienced a custody battle over their two kids.

While celebrating the holiday season, the exes came together to watch their children open presents on Christmas morning.

As for what Kathryn received for Christmas, the Bravo star revealed on her Instagram Story that she purchased her very first car.

"Hindsight is 20/20 so bring it on 2020," Kathryn wrote on Instagram when saying goodbye to 2019.

