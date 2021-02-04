This $34 Teddy Coat Has 9,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews

2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

PrettyGarden's Faux Shearling Teddy Coat is an Amazon best-seller for a reason, friends.

By Katherine Riley Feb 04, 2021
Is there anything snugglier (to wear, that is) than a teddy coat? We think not. So when we found this amazingly affordable—and adorable—PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Teddy Coat on Amazon for a mere $34, we were over the moon. While we're partial to the zippered teddy jacket design, it's available in a longer, buttoned, double-breasted pea coat style too.

Hey, at that price, you can scoop up both styles!

PrettyGarden Faux Shearling Teddy Coat

This oh-so-cozy teddy coat is available in sizes S through 3XL and comes in black, blue, coffee, dark brown, green, khaki, pink, red, dark gray and white. 

$32
Amazon

As always, you don't have to just take our word for it. Thousands of real women with all body types swear by this teddy coat, giving it a five-star review.

"I love this jacket!" raves one review. "I wasn't sure how the quality was going to turn out but it's super soft and exactly what I wanted. I got a small and it fits in the over-sized way that I wanted/expected. I'm 5'6" 120 lbs. & it's soooo warm!"

Many shoppers do recommend ordering a size up, depending on the look you're going for: "The jacket looks very cozy and stylish. It feels like wearing a blanket but in style. I decided to buy a size up for a more 'boyfriend-jacket' look. However, they run true-to-size in case you prefer a normal look."

And finally, one reviewer confirms this jacket is "worth the buy," adding, "I wasn't really expecting much but honestly I loved it so much. It's nice and warm. The pockets are a good size....The color was really nice also. Definitely wanna buy it in another color. Deff worth the purchase!"

Up next, these buttery soft $23 leggings have 12,000 five-star Amazon reviews.

—Originally published on Jan. 15, 2020 at 3 a.m.

