Manifest Stars Tease Season 2 "Chaos" Ahead for Stone Family

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 2:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

So, you thought Manifest couldn't fit in any more twists that it already did in season one. Then the season two premiere happened. And they're just getting started.

"This season, there are so many unexpected twists and turns," Luna Blaise told E! News at NBC's 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour day. "The season two premiere last Monday, it doesn't even do this season justice. It's absolutely incredible."

"The story just gets deeper, the mystery continues—it's just great," Blaise added.

And if you thought the Death Date was something to be worried about, well, that's just the beginning. "There's a lot to be worried about," Blaise teased. Fans can expect her character Olive may find love this season with a character about to be introduced. "It's a coming of age…it's a season of life lessons and really truly finding out who she is," Blaise added.

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

Series star Josh Dallas said viewers can expect "one hell of a ride" this year.

"We get more into the Death Date that's looming over all of the passengers and we're going to find out who the baby daddy is. We're just going to go forward and enter into this chaos that this family finds themselves in," Dallas teased.

As for what fans should be worried about, Dallas had a simple answer: "The characters' lives. Are they going to survive? There are enemies new and old that make are making every day a real struggle to survive for this particular group." 

Click play on the video above to hear more from the Manifest cast, including Melissa Roxburgh's take on the Death Date.

Manifest airs Mondays, 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

TAGS/ TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.