Manifest Stars Tease Season 2 "Chaos" Ahead for Stone Family

So, you thought Manifest couldn't fit in any more twists that it already did in season one. Then the season two premiere happened. And they're just getting started.

"This season, there are so many unexpected twists and turns," Luna Blaise told E! News at NBC's 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour day. "The season two premiere last Monday, it doesn't even do this season justice. It's absolutely incredible."

"The story just gets deeper, the mystery continues—it's just great," Blaise added.

And if you thought the Death Date was something to be worried about, well, that's just the beginning. "There's a lot to be worried about," Blaise teased. Fans can expect her character Olive may find love this season with a character about to be introduced. "It's a coming of age…it's a season of life lessons and really truly finding out who she is," Blaise added.