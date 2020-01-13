Inside Meghan Markle's Daily Life Since Returning to Canada Amid Royal Family Drama

Meghan Markleis finding her new normal in Canada.

A source tells E! News the Duchess of Sussex is back at the million dollar mansion that David Foster and Katharine McPhee recommended to her and Prince Harryfor their holiday vacation. The insider reveals Meghan is laying low amid the drama, which is probably for the best considering the weather is "cold and rainy" in that area of Canada at the moment. "She mostly stays home but ventures out around mid-day just to get out," the source shares.

Her choice mode of transportation to explore the Canadian city? A Range Rover, which the Duchess drives on her own, with security following closely behind her, according to the insider.

Although Prince Harry remains in the United Kingdom the source says the former actress isn't wanting for company. The source adds, "She has gone for a drive around town and to pick up someone at the airport that looked like her mom."

And when the Duchess isn't running errands, she likely has her hands full with son Archie Harrisonto care for. He and his nanny have been keeping the 38-year-old company, along with numerous house guests who have come and gone throughout the holidays.