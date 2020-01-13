These 5 Brands Are Still Donating Sales to Australia Wildfire Relief

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Just one week ago, CBS News reported that about 12.35 million acres have burned in Australia destroying more than 1,400 homes and claiming the lives of about 23 people and more than half a billion wild animals. Newsweek reported that 1200 homes were lost in New South Wales in just two weeks, while the Washington Post shares that much of the region is choked with smoke, adding another level of urgency to the crisis.

Numerous Australian brands stepped up to pledge their support to relief efforts, offering donations both on a company level, and by giving away the proceeds from sales over anywhere from a day to a week to the entire month of January. And U.S. brands are following suit. On January 14th, skincare company Jurlique is donating 100% of all sales to the Adelaide Kiala & Wildlife Hospital to help native wildlife. Pacifica is donating the sales from their popular coconut collections to WIRES Wildlife Rescue until January 15th, and Ivory Ella has made a limited-edition t-shirt that will fund Animals Australia, an organization fighting to get wildlife veterinarians to areas impacted by fires.

They're not the only ones. A handful of others have joined in to lend their support. We've highlighted them below, and shared our picks from each brand so you can help them reach their goal of supporting those affected by the wildfires.