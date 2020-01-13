Look Back at Kanye West's Most Lavish Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From Cartier Necklaces to Sweet Serenades

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 12:20 PM
When it comes to gift giving, Kanye West is a pro.
Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the latest present she received from her hubby via Twitter on Sunday.
The 42-year-old rapper gave the 39-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star a vintage Cartier necklace. But it wasn't just any necklace. The "Stronger" star actually had it engraved with a sweet message from the couple's text exchange.
"If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it's from a text Kanye sent me," Kim tweeted along with a photo of the sentimental item. "He took an amazing vintage…Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out. He's always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts."
So what exactly did the text say?
"This is your life. Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true," the message stated.
This wasn't the first time Kanye had surprised his leading lady with a special gift. Who could forget when he had Kenny G serenade Kim in a room full of roses for Valentine's Day or when he bought her Netflix, Amazon, Adidas and Disney stocks for Christmas?
To look back at more of his elaborate gifts, check out the gallery.
Kanye went all in on his engagement ring for Kim. The 15-carat ring designed by Lorraine Schwartz has an estimated retail value of $3 million.
Courtesy of Kris Jenner; Sipa
Ye rented out AT&T Park in San Francisco—home of the baseball team the San Francisco Giants—where he wrote his proposal message on the scoreboard. He also got a 50-person orchestra to play music for the two of them.
On Valentine's Day 2014 (just a few months before they got married in Italy), Kanye sent Kim 1,000 roses as she joined him on a concert stop in Baltimore. Three years later, he sent her a giant wall of white roses and orchids.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
The KKW beauty owner apparently asked Kanye for a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace as her push present after giving birth to their first child, North West. He gave her the choker, which is estimated to cost about $1 million.
Kanye surprised Kim with a number of diamond Cartier bracelets that all have a recurring theme: the panther. A gold one that he gave her costs about $35,000. Another one that she received goes for $88,000.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim received a hand-painted Hermes Birkin Bag by renowned artist George Condo. It was apparently yet another Christmas present.
In 2014, rumors swirled that Kanye apparently bought Kim 10 Burger King locations. The fast food company denied the claims, but did offer to cater their wedding.
In 2014, Kanye helped Kim celebrate her first Mother's Day as a parent by gifting her a giant flower wall. Just a few years later, he had a group of violinists and cellists perform a mini-concert in their living room.
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian
Kanye didn't think one present would suffice, so he got her 149 more for Christmas in 2015. Some of these 150 gifts included a Prada jumpsuit and Louis Vuitton dress. Kanye apparently sent his assistant to Italy where the rapper shopped via Skype.
In 2017, the "Stronger" rapper gave Kim stock to Netflix, Amazon and Disney. She got some free stuffed animals and gift cards out of it, too.
Kim was a vision in neon during 2Chainz and Kesha Ward's wedding, and she matched the car she and Kanye rented while zooming around Miami. Back in Calabasas, The Life of Pablo rapper gifted her with a 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV. According to Mercedes Benz of USA's website, the car costs about $227,300. The matte neon green would have ticked up the price, too.
For Valentine's Day 2019, Kanye asked Kenny G to serenade his leading lady in a room full of roses.
"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim tweeted at the time.
