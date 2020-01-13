How Timbaland Lost 130 Pounds After Near-Death Nightmare

Timbaland credits his kids for helping him make a healthy change in his life.

The 47-year-old music producer, née Timothy Mosley, is reflecting on his journey and overcoming addiction in a candid new interview. Opening up to Men's Health in the magazine's Jan/Feb 2020 issue, Timbaland speaks out about his transformation and how he lost 130 pounds.

Looking back at the highs and lows of his personal and professional life, Timbaland tells the outlet, "I had to get whipped, because I didn't appreciate anything."

Timbaland's addiction to pills started back in 2011, in the years to follow, the artist went through a divorce with his wife and faced money troubles.

"[The painkillers] put me in a great feeling of not caring, of just being free," Timbaland tells the outlet. "I'm like traveling, doing shows, popping 'em, having fun, just being ignorant."