Teen Mom's Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards Welcome 2nd Child

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 10:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's a girl! 

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and wife Mackenzie Edwards. The couple just welcomed their second child into their little family. Mackenzie confirmed the news via Instagram, welcoming her beautiful baby girl Stella Edwards into the mix. 

"Welcome to the world sweet Stella!" she captioned a sweet picture with Stella and Ryan. "Stella Rhea Edwards came on her own time and surprised us New Years Day! What a way to start our year! We are so in love with her already." The couple tied the knot in 2017, and welcomed their son Jagger Edwards in October 2018. Ryan also shares son Bentley Edwards with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout. Mackenzie is also mother to a son named Hudson from a previous relationship. 

The pair initially announced that they were pregnant with baby number two in July of last year, and although they had plans to leave Teen Mom, the pair has remained on the show. 

Watch

Maci Bookout on Best Parenting Advice She's Received

Over the course of the last decade, Ryan's relationship with his ex and mother of his first child has seen some ups and downs, but fans have watched as they've tried to patch things up in the best interest of their son Bentley. Maci married her husband Taylor McKinney in 2016, and the couple has two children together. They welcomed daughter Jayde McKinney in 2015 and later had son Maverick McKinney in 2016. 

Congrats to the Edwards' on their new bundle of joy! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ , Family , MTV , TV , Reality TV , Couples , Babies , Love And Sex , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.