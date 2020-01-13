The Sex Education Cast Seeing Themselves on a Billboard for the First Time Is So Cute

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 10:41 AM

It's not every day that you see your face on a billboard. Just ask the cast of Sex Education.

Netflix released the heartwarming video of the Sex Education season two cast—including Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Aimee Lou Wood, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison—seeing their faces on the big billboard for the first time. See it below.

You can feel their joy through whatever screening you're reading this article on. "This is insane," Mackey says.

"Oh my god!" Wood screams.

Sex Education follows Otis Milburn (Ender's Game star Asa Butterfield) and his Moordale Secondary classmates as they navigate the dicey waters of being a teenager. In the first season, Otis, the son of renowned sex therapist Jean Milburn (The X-Files and The Fall star Gillian Anderson), set up his own sex clinic at school to help his classmates and dispense his own sex advice.

Sex Education: See the Stars Go on an American Road Trip

In season two, Otis, who was a late bloomer, begins to master his newly discovered sexual urges with girlfriend Ola (Allison). He also has to deal with his strained relationship with one-time clinic partner Maeve (Mackey).

Look for new students to shakeup the status quo at a school already dealing with something big: a chlamydia outbreak that highlights the need for better sex education at school.

 Laurie Nunn is writer and creator of the series. Season two has directors Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Nunn, Taylor and Jamie Campbell are executive producers. Get another look at Sex Education season two below.

Otis and Eric

Eric has new-found self-confidence, but finds it's attracting unfamiliar kinds of attention.

Lily and Ola

Lily (Tanya Reynolds) hits pause on her sexual endeavors to focus on her creative talents. Look for her to find a new friend in Ola (Patricia Allison).

Jean

Jean and Jakob's (Mikael Persbrandt) relationship is thrust into the spotlight, forcing them to learn how to operate as a blended family.

Jackson

Jackson (Kedar Willaims-Stirling) is under the gun to succeed, this time with his school work, thanks to his parents and their pressures on him.

Maeve and Aimee

Maeve and Aimee's (Aimee Lou Wood) friendship is stronger than ever thanks to Aimee ditching her old friend group.

Adam

When viewers last saw Adam (Connor Swindells), he was sent off to military school. It's there viewers find him, and he's still conflicted by his feelings for Eric.

Sex Education season two premieres Friday, Jan. 17 on Netflix.

