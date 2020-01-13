Queen Elizabeth Breaks Silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Exit After Royal Meeting

Queen Elizabeth II is speaking out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior" members of the royal family and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

"Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family," Her Majesty said in a statement released Monday. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

The Queen then said "Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives."

"It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK," she continued. "These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days."