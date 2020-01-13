RHOA's Snakegate: Kandi Burruss Sounds Off on That Audio Recording After NeNe & Kenya's Big Fight

Preliminary Snakegate hearings commenced during last night's Real Housewives of Atlanta, which saw the series' leading women in the middle of an eleventh-hour investigation—one that ended with a near-physical skirmish between RHOA veteran NeNe Leakes and longtime rival Kenya Moore.

Confrontation first kicked up inside the lounge area of Marlo Hampton's Toronto hotel suite, where the case of RHOA Main Cast v. Gail "Yavonna" Momplaisir was well underway. After weeks of buildup, Momplaisir stood trial against accusations claiming she recorded Cynthia Bailey bad-mouthing Leakes on the sly. Momplaisir, who appears alongside Hampton as a "friend" of the Housewives, denied the allegations and sparked major contention with Porsha Williams in the process. Still, in one of several incriminating confessional interviews, Leakes insisted that "Yovanna has some sort of audio of Cynthia."

"I wouldn't call [Momplaisir] a snake," she told the RHOA camera, referencing the moniker previously assigned to whomever initiated the clandestine recording. However, "Is Yovanna the one with the information?" she continued. "Yes."

Leakes' statements were much less direct in Toronto. Following a lengthy explanation about the distinction between a "recording" (her initial claim) and "audio" (Sunday night's amended statement), the Housewives star refused to reveal the identity of her informant, even when Bailey asked for a name.