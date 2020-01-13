Jennifer Lopez's Oscars Snub Has the Internet in Riot Mode

Barbara Nitke/STX Films
Hustlers, a movie starring basically all of your favorite people—Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Trace Lysette, Mercedes Ruehl, the list goes on—received ZERO Oscar nominations. Z. E. R. O. Nothing for writer-director Lorene Scafaria, nothing for costuming, and nothing for J.Lo, which is today's biggest crime on the internet.
Yes, the fears of many came true. The Academy Awards snubbed Jennifer Lopez for role in Hustlers.
Lopez went all in playing Ramona, a stripper who bands together with other dancers to grift rich clients. If you saw the movie, you know what she did at 50 years old on that pole in that outfit. FIFTY! Anyway, Lopez was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Independent Spirit Award, and received so many other critical and local organization nods. But no, not the Oscars.
"@JLo literally taught me everything I know about pole dancing. How does that not get an Oscar nom, I'm serious. She put so much into that role," Twitter user Andrea tweeted.
The internet, naturally, has some thoughts on Hustlers and Lopez's shut out at the 2020 Oscars, particularly with the small number of diverse nominees among the pool of talent vying for the awards.
The outrage of Lopez's snub came from all corners, including those in the industry, including Pose co-creator Steven Canals.
And One Day at a Time executive producer Gloria Calderón Kellett who called out the snubs of Awkwafina and Lupita Nyong'o.
Imagine what we could've had at the Oscars. The fashion moment. The presenting moment. Perhaps even a pole dancing number where she was paired with somebody like Will Ferrell or Maya Rudolph, and you know she would've killed it.
We could've had it all. At least they can't take away the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show from us.
The 2020 Oscars air live Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC. Lopez's Super Bowl performance airs a week earlier, Sunday, Feb. 2, on Fox.