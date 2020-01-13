Barack Obama, Florence Pugh and More Stars React to 2020 Oscars Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:57 AM

It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for this year's award show on Monday. John Cho and Issa Rae announced a few of the contenders.

Joker led the nominations with a total of 11 nods; however, Once Upon a Time...in HollywoodThe Irishman and 1917 followed closely behind with 10 nominations apiece.

Needless to say, many of the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.

"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her role in Harriet, said via a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9.

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Netflix

Jonathan Pryce

"I didn't expect to be quite as emotional as I was when I heard the news," the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee and Two Popes star said via a statement. "To be acknowledged by your peers is just the best thing. I am so grateful to them. I am thrilled too for my fellow Pope Anthony Hopkins. We had such a good time together. We both thrived on Anthony McCarten's superb script and the inspirational direction of Fernando Meirelles. Huge thanks for the support of Netflix, Tracey Seaward and everyone who worked on the production of this very special film."

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell (2019)

Warner Bros.

Kathy Bates

"Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee stated via a statement. "I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism."

Laura Dern, Scarlett Johansson

WILSON WEBB

Laura Dern

"It is such an honor to be acknowledged by one's peers in this extraordinary way. I am so proud of the brilliant writing, directing and the magnificent cast of Marriage Story," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said via a statement. "I thank the Academy for this profound moment today."

 

Todd Phillips

Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Todd Phillips

"Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we're seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message," the Best Directing nominee said via a statement.

Tom Hanks

LACEY TERRELL

Tom Hanks

"I'm honored to be included with the caliber of actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt. It will be a grand night," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said via a statement.

Saoirse Ronan

Wilson Webb

Saoirse Ronan

"!!! I'm just so thrilled that our Little Women has been recognized by the Academy," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee said via a statement. "Greta [Gerwig] made something so special that I'm just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart."

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet Tubman, Harriet

Glen Wilson / Focus Features

Cynthia Erivo

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Martin Scorsese

"I'm honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations," the Best Directing nominee said via a statement. "We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us."

Jamie Lee Curtis, Knives Out

Claire Folger

Jamie Lee Curtis

"And the @OSCAR nominees are in.... @knivesout @riancjohnson BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY!!!" the actress wrote via Instagram.

Amy Pascal

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK

Amy Pascal

"We are profoundly overwhelmed and honored to have received all these nominations from the Academy, and to have made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture that's written, directed and produced exclusively by women," the Little Women producer said in a statement. "This film is a testament to the brilliance of Greta Gerwig. She is the most brilliant creative talent working in our industry today, and we are thrilled that she and our beautiful film have been recognized."

Florence Pugh

Wilson Webb

Florence Pugh

"Before the moment.. the exact moment #nominated #foraf--kingoscar!!!!!!," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee wrote on Instagram alongside side-by-side photos of the before and after moment.

 

Rian Johnson

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet

Rian Johnson

"That is a helluva list of writers, very honored & proud to be up there with them. Love & so much gratitude to my fellow writers in
@TheAcademy. Mostly though this sums up my reaction," the Best Original Screenplay nominee tweeted along with a surprised GIF. 

Barack Obama, Michelle Obama

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Barack Obama

"Oscar nominations came out today and I'm glad to see American Factory's nod for Best Documentary," the former president wrote on Instagram. "I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it's the kind of story we don't see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!

 

Chrissy Metz, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz

"Congratulations, @warren_diane on your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song!" the This Is Us star wrote via Instagram. "Thank you, @devonfranklin for putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor! @breakthroughmovie #imstandingwithyou."

