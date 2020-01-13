Barack Obama, Florence Pugh and More Stars React to 2020 Oscars Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:57 AM
It's almost time for the 2020 Oscars!
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominations for this year's award show on Monday. John Cho and Issa Rae announced a few of the contenders.
Joker led the nominations with a total of 11 nods; however, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 followed closely behind with 10 nominations apiece.
Needless to say, many of the nominees were thrilled about the recognition.
"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," Cynthia Erivo, who received a nomination in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her role in Harriet, said via a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home the trophy. The 92nd annual Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 9.
To see more of the nominees' reactions, check out the gallery.
Netflix
"I didn't expect to be quite as emotional as I was when I heard the news," the Best Actor in a Leading Role nominee and Two Popes star said via a statement. "To be acknowledged by your peers is just the best thing. I am so grateful to them. I am thrilled too for my fellow Pope Anthony Hopkins. We had such a good time together. We both thrived on Anthony McCarten's superb script and the inspirational direction of Fernando Meirelles. Huge thanks for the support of Netflix, Tracey Seaward and everyone who worked on the production of this very special film."
Warner Bros.
"Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee stated via a statement. "I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism."
WILSON WEBB
"It is such an honor to be acknowledged by one's peers in this extraordinary way. I am so proud of the brilliant writing, directing and the magnificent cast of Marriage Story," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said via a statement. "I thank the Academy for this profound moment today."
Article continues below
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
"Joker began as an idea, an experiment really— could we take an 'indie approach' to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we're seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message," the Best Directing nominee said via a statement.
LACEY TERRELL
"I'm honored to be included with the caliber of actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt. It will be a grand night," the Best Actor in a Supporting Role and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star said via a statement.
Wilson Webb
"!!! I'm just so thrilled that our Little Women has been recognized by the Academy," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee said via a statement. "Greta [Gerwig] made something so special that I'm just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart."
Article continues below
Glen Wilson / Focus Features
"To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning's news beyond anything I could have ever imagined," the Best Actress in a Leading Role nominee said in a statement. "This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song 'Stand Up'."
James Veysey/Shutterstock
"I'm honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations," the Best Directing nominee said via a statement. "We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us."
Claire Folger
"And the @OSCAR nominees are in.... @knivesout @riancjohnson BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY!!!" the actress wrote via Instagram.
Article continues below
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Releasing UK
"We are profoundly overwhelmed and honored to have received all these nominations from the Academy, and to have made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture that's written, directed and produced exclusively by women," the Little Women producer said in a statement. "This film is a testament to the brilliance of Greta Gerwig. She is the most brilliant creative talent working in our industry today, and we are thrilled that she and our beautiful film have been recognized."
Wilson Webb
"Before the moment.. the exact moment #nominated #foraf--kingoscar!!!!!!," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee wrote on Instagram alongside side-by-side photos of the before and after moment.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet
"That is a helluva list of writers, very honored & proud to be up there with them. Love & so much gratitude to my fellow writers in
@TheAcademy. Mostly though this sums up my reaction," the Best Original Screenplay nominee tweeted along with a surprised GIF.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/WireImage
"Oscar nominations came out today and I'm glad to see American Factory's nod for Best Documentary," the former president wrote on Instagram. "I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. It offers a window into people as they actually are and it's the kind of story we don't see often enough. This is exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve through Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!
John Salangsang/Shutterstock
"Congratulations, @warren_diane on your 11th Oscar Nomination for Best Song!" the This Is Us star wrote via Instagram. "Thank you, @devonfranklin for putting us together and making dreams come true! And a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this incredible honor! @breakthroughmovie #imstandingwithyou."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?