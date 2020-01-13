The Internet Wants Issa Rae and John Cho to Host the 2020 Oscars After Nominations Announcement

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 6:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Will the 2020 Oscars have a change of heart about not having a host?

On Monday morning, actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards. After watching the announcement ceremony, during which Cho and Rae exchanged hilarious banter, many social media users noted that they should be the hosts of the actual ceremony.

It was just last week that Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned ABC Entertainment, whose network airs the ceremony, revealed that the 2020 Oscars will not have a "traditional host." However, she stated that the ceremony would still be "very entertaining."

So, while it appears the decision has already been made, fans of Cho and Rae are still praising the stars for their "great chemistry."

"John Cho & Issa Rae should host the actual Oscar ceremony tbh," one Twitter user wrote after watching the celebs together on Monday morning.

"let issa rae and john cho host the oscars," another fan tweeted.

Photos

Oscars 2020 Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

"Hey, you know who oughta host the Oscars next month? @JohnTheCho and @IssaRae," another tweet reads.

Another social media user pointed out that past nomination presenters would be great as hosts.

"The Academy would do well to pull from their pool of Nomination presenters to host the Oscars," the tweet reads. "Like last year it could have been Kumail Nanjiani, and Issa Rae this year. I'd watch that."

John Cho, Issa Rae

YouTube

Referring to Cho and Rae's chemistry, one social media user noted, "I know they're not have a host, but I loved Issa Rae and John Cho presenting the nominations. They'd great chemistry."

Your move, Academy.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Issa Rae , John Cho , 2020 Oscars , Celebrities , Awards , Oscars , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.