Issa Rae Shades the 2020 Oscars Following Female Directors Snub

This sounds familiar.

On Monday, Issa Rae and John Cho announced the nominees for the 2020 Oscars, which noticeably left out female directors. Making the Achievements in Directing shortlist for the 92nd Academy Awards were Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman's Martin Scorsese, 1917 director Sam Mendes, Bong Joon-ho for Parasite and Todd Phillips for Joker.

Contenders for the coveted filmmaking honor included Little Women director Greta Gerwig, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, The Farewell's Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

The apparent snub was addressed by Rae during the Oscar nominations livestream. After reading the list of nominees, she said, "Congratulations to those men."

Female directors were also left out of the last year's Best Director nominees. In fact, The Academy Awards haven't had a female director win the big award since 2010 when Kathryn Bigelow took home Best Director for The Hurt Locker.