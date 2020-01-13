Oscars 2020: All the History Making Moments To Look Out For

The nominees for the 2020 Oscars have officially been announced.

While every win at the Academy Awards goes down in film history, there are some nominations among this year's list that could make for major Oscars milestones come the Feb. 9 ceremony.

The 2020 Oscar nominees were announced by Issa Raeand John Cho on Monday, Jan. 13 via a live stream from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in California. And this year's list is stacked with Hollywood icons.

Nominated in the coveted Best Picture category are The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage Story, Joker, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit and Ford v Ferrari.

Hand-in-hand with the Best Picture nominees are the nominees for Best Director, although the latter list is famously shorter than the former. Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-Ho, Sam Mendes and Todd Phillips all received a nod.

In the acting categories, Renée Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, Saoirse Ronan and Charlize Theron are all nominated for Best Actress.