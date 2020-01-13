2020 Oscars: Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo and Antonio Banderas Among First-Time Nominees

You always remember your first...Oscar nomination.
Earlier today, Issa Rae and John Cho announced the star-studded list of nominees for the 2020 Oscars, which will air live from L.A.'s Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9. While Joker dominated with the most nods, Brad Pitt and Renée Zellweger picked up nominations in the Actor in a Supporting Role and Actress in a Leading Role categories respectively. But for some of your favorite celebrities, this marks the very first time their work is being recognized by the one and only Academy. (Sorry Hustlers fans, but Jennifer Lopez was majorly snubbed.)
Scarlett Johansson nabbed recognition for her roles in both Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story while newcomer Florence Pugh is up for Actress in a Supporting Role. But they're not the only ones who have something to celebrate: Antonio Banderas and Cynthia Erivo—who could become an EGOT if she wins either Best Original Song or Actress in a Leading Role—are also among the talented list of first timers.
Now, while we anxiously await for the biggest night in Hollywood to arrive, let's get the celebrations started early by congratulating these stars.
Scarlett Johansson
Here's a celebration story: She picked up recognition in the Actress in a Leading Role category and Supporting Actress in a Leading Role for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit respectively.
Cynthia Erivo
With a nomination for Actress in a Leading Role and Original Song under her belt, she's now just one award away from becoming an EGOT.
Florence Pugh
This little woman shouldn't be overlooked: She may bring home the Supporting Actress trophy.
Antonio Banderas
There's no pain but certainly glory here: He's nominated for Actor in a Leading Role.
Jonathan Pryce
The Two Popes star earned praise in the Actor in a Leading Role category.
Barack and Michelle Obama
The former President and former First Lady's Netflix documentary American Factory picked up a nod for Best Documentary Feature.
Bong Joon Ho
Parasite is infecting moviegoers everywhere: The internationally successful film has earned him a nomination for Best Director and Best Motion Picture of the Year.