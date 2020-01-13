Oscars 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé and More Snubbed

This morning, some stars woke up to a milestone moment: an Oscar nomination.

In honor of the 2020 Oscars in February, the nominations were announced bright and early on Monday. Insecure's Issa Rae and Searching's John Cho did the honors of announcing the highly anticipated list of contenders this year—and, as to be expected, it was packed with stars.

Of course, as is the case every year, among the industry veterans and newcomers alike who received an Academy Award nod (or several), others unexpectedly did not. And, while some anticipated names did not ultimately make the cut, others surprisingly did.

Not to fret—E! News is breaking down all the snubs and surprises so you're ready for the big night next month.

But, before you keep scrolling, make sure to mark your calendar because the 2020 Academy Awards air on ABC on Feb. 9.