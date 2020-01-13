Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's The Outsider is up for playing Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic, as well as co-writing the song from the movie, "Stand Up."

Erivo burst on the Hollywood scene in 2015 with a tour de force performance in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple. She received a Tony for playing the role of Celie on stage, a Grammy for the original soundtrack to the stage musical and an Emmy (a Daytime Emmy to be exact) for a performance of the song "The Color Purple" on NBC's Today. Erivo played the role of Celie overseas in England and came to New York when the production transferred to Broadway. A film adaptation of The Color Purple musical is in the works.