Prince Harry and Prince William Slam Reports of "Bullying" in Rare Joint Statement

by emily belfiore | Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 4:36 AM
The royals are setting the record straight.
In the wake of the speculation following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement to step back from their royal duties, The Times reported that Prince William displayed a "bullying attitude" towards the Duchess of Sussex that contributed to their unprecedented decision. The outlet said that the couple wanted out of their royal roles after two years of "constantly being told their place," which caused a rift between the brothers that dated back before the new parents tied the knot in May 2018.
But both brothers have denied these claims. In a rare joint statement from Harry and William, the duo called the report a "false story" and "potentially harmful."
"Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge," their statement read. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."
Since the couple's move that blindsided the royal family, William admitted that he's "sad" that he and his younger brother will have "separate entities."
"I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that any more; we're separate entities," the father of three told a friend, according to the Sunday Times. "I'm sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team."
But, as Harry and Meghan stated in their statement last week, they want to maintain a positive relationship with William, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II as they "carve out a progressive new role within this institution."
"We intend to step back as ‘senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said via Instagram. "We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties."
The duo also shared that they'll be dividing their time between the U.K. and North America and plan to uphold royal tradition as they raise their 8-month-old son Archie Harrison.
Harry and Meghan added, "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."
