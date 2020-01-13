Gwyneth Paltrow Cannot Be Happier to Finally Have "Something In Common" With Zendaya

Twinning!

Zendaya and Gwyneth Paltrow have something super glamorous in common. On Sunday, the Euphoria star donned a fuchsia molded Tom Ford crop top to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series. She paired the asymmetrical armor-like piece with a maxi skirt to bring the perfect amount of edge and elegance to the carpet.

Look familiar? That's because Gwyneth also rocked the shielded top on her February 2020 Harper's BAZAAR cover. Excited to see that she and the Disney alum share the same taste, Gwyneth took to Instagram to give her a shout-out.

Leaving a comment on a photo of Zendaya from the Critics' Choice red carpet, the Goop founder wrote, "Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya."

Matching with Zendaya isn't the only thing that Gwyneth is thankful for these days. In her interview with Harper's BAZAAR, the Avengers: Endgame star opened up about finding happiness off-screen and what sparked her decision to take a break from acting.