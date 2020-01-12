Mandy Moore Ditches the Dress for Posh Red Carpet Look at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Red carpet ready!
On Sunday night, Hollywood's top players flocked to Santa Monica, Calif. to attend the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. And because tonight's annual ceremony is all about celebrating the best of the best in the industry, our favorite celebrities made sure to leave an impression on the red carpet.
From glitzy gowns that were as bright as the flashing camera lights to wild patterns and prints that were just as bold as the performances on the big screen, the Critics' Choice Awards are proving to be unforgettable. However, it was Mandy Moore's chic and sleek jumpsuit that really stole the show.
The This Is Us star made the red carpet her runway as she donned a posh black jumpsuit by Elie Saab that featured a plunging neckline, jaw-dropping cape and dazzling gold-chain belt. Her effortlessly elegant updo and minimal beauty look tied her perfectly polished ensemble together!
Moore was certainly one of the few stars to ditch the dress on the red carpet. Game of Thrones actress, Gwendoline Christie rocked menswear fashion for the annual event with her power pantsuit while Kristen Bell turned heads in a vibrant green suit that featured a billowing train. Aside from all of the fierce and fabulous fashion hitting the red carpet, the Critics' Choice Awards are going to be one to remember.
"This has been a truly great year for television and movies," Critics' Choice Awards CEO Joey Berlin said in a statement, ahead of the event. "In every genre, from every viewpoint and distribution platform, brilliant storytellers are challenging and delighting us. We are so excited to have the opportunity to celebrate them, and their work."
The night is just getting started.
And pop culture lovers can expect to see one memorable show. For one, Taye Diggs is returning as the ceremony's host. Plus, Kristen Bell and Eddie Murphy are being honored with prestigious awards.
Along with the talent being recognized, Netflix earned the most nominations with a total of 61. HBO was a close second.
So get settled and ready to see one fun and festive night. You can tune-into the show on The CW Network at 7 p.m. ET.