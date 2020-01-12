Anne Hathaway Glitters in Gold at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

We missed you, Anne Hathaway!

After laying low for quite some time, the 37-year-old actress has finally made a comeback at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, after seemingly welcoming her second child with husband Adam Shulman.

The Hustle actress sparked rumors that she gave birth to her little one back in December, and while no further details are currently available regarding the couple's little bundle of joy, their newborn joins older brother Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, 3, who Hathaway gave birth to back in 2016.

Now, the Hollywood star is celebrating her nomination tonight at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. for her role in Modern Love. And she made sure to light up the room in a very shimmery gold gown that featured a plunging neckline and billowing sleeves.

Making her ensemble more eye-catching, she went for a retro-inspired hairdo and fresh-face makeup look that tied everything together.