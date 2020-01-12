Zendaya Brings Galactic Glam Fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

Now this is what they call fashion forward.

Zendaya sported a futuristic, galactic look that was part sexy alien, part I Dream of Jeannie at the 2010 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. The 23-year-old actress, known for her avant-garde red carpet styles, wore a sleeveless, high neck, asymmetrical vinyl fuchsia crop top over a fuchsia harem maxi skirt, and her hair styled in braids. Her outfit is from Tom Ford's spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection.

This is not the first time the star has appeared to pay tribute to a popular pop culture character; she channeled sexy Batman villain Poison Ivy with a daring green ensemble and red hair at the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for her role on HBO's Euphoria. Check out a full list of nominations and winners.