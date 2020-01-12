Zendaya Brings Galactic Glam Fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 12, 2020 4:17 PM

Zendaya, 2020 Critics Choice Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Now this is what they call fashion forward.

Zendaya sported a futuristic, galactic look that was part sexy alien, part I Dream of Jeannie at the 2010 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. The 23-year-old actress, known for her avant-garde red carpet styles, wore a sleeveless, high neck, asymmetrical vinyl fuchsia crop top over a fuchsia harem maxi skirt, and her hair styled in braids. Her outfit is from Tom Ford's spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection.

This is not the first time the star has appeared to pay tribute to a popular pop culture character; she channeled sexy Batman villain Poison Ivy with a daring green ensemble and red hair at the 2019 Emmys.

Zendaya is nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for her role on HBO's Euphoria. Check out a full list of nominations and winners.

This marks Zendaya's first Critics' Choice Award nomination.

In November, she won E! People's Choice Awards for Favorite Drama TV Star for her role on Euphoria and Favorite Female Movie Star for her performance in the film Spider-Man: Far from Home.

The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards air live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California on the CW network at 7 p.m. ET.

