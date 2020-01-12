Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards: Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya and more

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Another Sunday, another award show as the 2020 award show season continues.
All your favorite celebs and stars are dressing to impress just a week after the Golden Globes and this time, they're hitting the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet.
Ahead of the SAG Awards, Grammys and Oscars comes none other than the Critics' Choice Awards where Hollywood's biggest names in television and music will get together at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California for the 25th annual show.
But before the star-studded list of nominees takes their tonight to find out who'll take the coveted awards, we're ready to see what they bring to the red carpet.
From Zendaya's galactic glam Tom Ford look, Lupita Nyong'o's Michael Kors ensemble and Mandy Moore's posh Ellie Saab jumpsuit, Hollywood's biggest stars definitely did not come to play tonight when it came to their fashion and beauty looks. If this is only the second award show of the season, we can't wait to see what else these stars will have in store for the rest of the month!
Without further ado, let's take a moment to admire the stars who werked the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet!
Zendaya
The HBO Euphoria star has arrived and per usual, did not disappoint. Bringing galactic glam fashion to the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, Zendaya did not come to play in this hot pink two-piece ensemble. It's safe to say hers is our favorite look of the night.
Lupita Nyong'o
The Kenyan-Mexican actress is turning heads at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet wearing a dark brown custom Michael Kors. There's nothing we don't love about this fashion and beauty look.
Cynthia Erivo
The actress makes the red carpet her runway with a high-fashion ensemble that's deserving of its own award.
Mandy Moore
The 35-year-old This Is Us star ditched the dress tonight and opted for an edgy and unique black jumpsuit ensemble, paired with a matching black cape. Moore is always one to slay the red carpet but tonight, she's leaving us speechless tonight at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in her Ellie Saab look.
Milo Ventimiglia
The This Is Us star usually opts for a classic all-black suit for award shows and events, but today he's switching up as he dons a camel-colored suit jacket. The stud also pulled his red carpet look together with a classic black tie, looking dapper and ready for 2020 Critics' Choice Awards.
Billy Porter
The 50-year-old Pose actor never comes to play when it comes to red carpet fashion. While Porter might have gone above and beyond at the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet, he's still going strong when it comes to his fashion choices this award season wearing a mint green strapless gown. But the way he accessorized is what's really caught out eye—Porter opted for what looks like butterfly body art and a metallic choker that brings the whole lewk together.
MJ Rodriguez
Another favorite Pose star, who plays Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the hit show, is turning heads at the Critics' Choice red carpet in Moschino.
Florence Pugh
The Little Women star dazzles on the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet wearing a custom Prada white and silver sequined dress. The 24-year-old actress never fails to slay a red carpet and tonight is no exception.
Lucy Hale
The former Pretty Little Liar's actress stepped out and showed out at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards red carpet in this mint green dream of a dress. The 30-year-old is wearing a custom Miu Miu deep v-neck dress with a black bow at the waist, surrounded by pearl and crystal embellishments to give it a pop. As for her makeup, the actress opted for a neutral look with a pop of color on the inner corners of her eye.
Joey King
Silver siren! The Act actress shines bright at the annual ceremony with a metallic silver gown by Prada.
Chloe Bennet
The 27-year-old actress is a fashion fantasy in this peach-colored whimsical dress fit for a fairy princess. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress is wearing Yanina.
AJ Michalka
Actress and singer AJ is a pistachio dream in a dress that matches and complements her green eyes perfectly. AJ paired her dress with old Hollywood waves and natural makeup, making this a simple yet flawless look to remember.
Christopher Abbott
A traditional black suit? We don't know her. The Catch-22 actor attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California donning a forest green velvet suit.