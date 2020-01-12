Critics' Choice Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Awards season is in full effect!

With the 2020 Golden Globes behind us, now it's time for Hollywood's latest and greatest to grace the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Tonight, it's all about celebrating the best of the best in TV and film.

Already on that line-up is Kristen Bell, who is being honored with the #SeeHer Award. Along with his Best Actor nomination, Eddie Murphy will also receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

Moreover, Netflix led the ceremony with a whopping 61 nominations that include The Irishmen, When They See Us and Marriage Story to name a few. And Taye Diggs will once again hit the stage and host the annual show.

But before the fanciful festivities begin, we can't keep our eyes off the fierce and fabulous deigns hitting the red carpet! From billowing princess-like gowns to oh-so-daring pantsuits to flashy accessories and more, this is quickly becoming an event to remember.