Selena Gomez Reacts to ''Disgusting'' Comments After Seen at the Same Restaurant as Hailey Bieber

Small world!

On Saturday night, Selena Gomez had a rare run-in with her ex-boyfriend's wife, Hailey Bieber. And yes, it's been getting a lot of buzz on the web. The two superstars were seen enjoying a night out with friends at the West Hollywood restaurant, Craig's.

The 27-year-old pop star, who dazzled in a vibrant color-block Givenchy dress at the Dolittle premiere that same day, celebrated her Rare album release with her closest pals. She even showed off her fabulous outing on Instagram Stories, where she put her colorful cake on display.

For the special festivities, the "Ring" singer kept things chic and casual, wearing a long brown blazer-like coat, loose-fitted jeans, black shoes and gold hoop earrings. More surprisingly, though, was the white toaster she was seen carrying around with her as she left the celebrity hot-spot.

And because it's a Hollywood favorite, Hailey was also spotted dining out with her nearest and dearest, including Madison Beer.